Fastest moving Odisha enters top-10 list after cleanliness test

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking great strides in improving cleanliness in its urban areas, Odisha has grabbed a place among the top 10 cleanest states of the country and won two awards in the Swachh Sarvekshan 2020 survey, results of which were announced by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday. While Odisha has been adjudged the fastest moving State, Berhampur Municipal Corporation has been awarded the best medium city in ‘Innovation and Best Practices’. With an overall score of 1,353.2, Odisha is now placed at 10th position in Swachh Sarvekshan 2020 that is conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). Chhattisgarh has topped the list. Odisha was ranked 16 in 2019 and 22 in 2018.

Among the states with more than 100 urban local bodies (ULBs), Odisha is ranked eight. Berhampur Municipal Corporation’s ranking has improved from 216 in 2019 to 89 this year. The Silk city with a score of 4,212.41 from 6,000 is the only ULB to find place in the top-100 list. However, Smart City Bhubaneswar that was ranked 24 and figured in the ‘Aspiring Leader’ category from among 73 participants in 2016 finds itself placed at 233 spot this time among the 382 ULBs having one lakh to 10 lakh population. It has scored 2,257.6. The State Capital was at 288th position last year and 245 in 2018.

Admitting that Bhubaneswar has a long way to go, Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the city has improved from previous year. “There are several projects related to waste disposal, sanitation and garbage collection under implementation. Once they are completed, the ranking will definitely improve further,” he said. Of eight cities and towns in the State that were covered in the survey, Rourkela is ranked 156 followed by Baripada (195), Cuttack (232), Puri (256), Bhadrak (266) and Balasore (347). Six cities, Paradip, Barbil, Dhenkanal, Rajgangpur, Vyasanagar and Choudwar having less than one lakh population find place in top-20 list in the East Zone.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said Odisha was awarded as fastest moving State for its transformative sanitation journey to achieve ‘Swachh Odisha - Sustha Odisha’. “Decentralised treatment and processing in micro-composting centres, converting bio-degradable waste to organic manure and septage management with active involvement of Mission Shakti members are some of the key features,” he said. Appreciating the efforts of the department, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he was glad to see the mission to make cities cleaner and liveable has been recognised at national level.