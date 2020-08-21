STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Incessant rains send rivers in spate across Odisha

Incessant rains in the last 24 hours have raised the water level of many rivers in the State triggering flood threat in a few districts.

Malkangiri Collector at Dornapal bridge connecting Malkangiri and Chhattisgarh

Malkangiri Collector at Dornapal bridge connecting Malkangiri and Chhattisgarh | Express

By Express News Service

In Malkangiri, the rise in water level of Saveri river in Motu block due to heavy downpour in its catchment areas has emerged as a cause of concern for the administration. Flood water reached Mugi Point on the banks of the river on Thursday. The district administration shifted around 250 people from the low-lying areas of the block to safer places on the day.

Sources said communication between Malkangiri town and Kalimela on NH-326 was disrupted with rain water flowing 2-3 feet over the low-lying bridge at Kangrukonda. Water was also flowing over the bridge near Kanyashram on Podia road on the day. Amid heavy rains, Collector Manish Agarwal visited Kamarguda and Bapanpalli in Podia block. He also visited a bridge over Saveri river which connects Podia to Dornapal in Chhattisgarh. “Rise in water level of Saveri river has increased the vulnerability of low-lying areas of Motu,” the Collector said. He said the administration is ready to tackle any eventuality and Government officials have been asked to remain on alert. The district received 689.4 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours with highest the 135 mm recorded in Khairput.

In Balangir town, water has entered into the houses of people residing in low-lying areas due to incessant rains in the last 24 hours. The residents of the town blamed the municipality for failing to clean the drains and prevent encroachment of water bodies.  The district received 825.5 mm rainfall on the day.

Flood threat looms large in Borrigumma and Kotpad blocks of Koraput district due to rise in water level of Indravati river. With 200 mm rainfall recorded in the catchment areas of the river in the last 24 hours, the residents of the two blocks were asked by officials to remain prepared to shift to safer places if needed. The tributaries of Indravati river have submerged paddy and sugarcane crops on over 500 hectare land in Sutipada, Girla, Dumunda, Sadronga, Guali and Chandili villages of Kotpad. Besides, communication between the district and Rayagada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri and neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh has been hit due to heavy rains.

In Mayurbhanj, though water level of Budhabalanga has started receding, the fear of flood still looms large in low-lying areas of Bangiriposi, Betnoti, Badasahi and Madhuban in Baripada town. Residents of Madhuban, Kalimandirsahi, Sungadia and four other areas are in panic as stone packing on the embankment of the river has not yet been done.

In Balasore, the water level of Jalaka river crossed the danger mark of 6.5 metre on the day. However, water level of Subarnarekha river at Rajghat was 7.5 metre against the danger mark of 10.36 metre, said district emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab. She said if it continues to rain in Mayurbhanj, then low-lying areas of Morada, Rashgobindpur and Suliapa blocks will be inundated.  Sources said the warning level in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts were changed from red to yellow as the low pressure of Bay of Bengal has changed its direction towards western Odisha.

In Kalahandi, water level in Hati river is on rise due to rains in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, 229 mm rainfall was recorded in Thuamul Rampur block, 153 mm in Kalampur and 99 mm in Jaipatna. However, rainfall in the district has been erratic and does not pose flood threat as of now.


