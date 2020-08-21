Mass agrarian festival Nuakhai to be low-key affair in Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Mass agrarian festival Nuakhai has lost its sheen in the district this year due to the Covid-19.

The continuous surge in positive cases in Balangir has left the residents panic-stricken while the district administration has put restrictions on pre and post-festive celebrations in view of the alarming situation. Nuakhai will be celebrated on August 23.

Businessmen, especially cloth merchants, are sitting idle as people are staying away from marketplaces. The festivities among farmers are also missing this year due to the pandemic and deficit rain which has cast a shadow on crops.

Bisambar Behera, a cloth trader, said business has taken a severe hit due to the Covid-19 outbreak. People, both in urban and rural areas, are keeping away from crowded markets.

Basanta Sahu a resident of Patnagarh, said many people are unwilling to go to Balangir for Nuakhai shopping in fear of coronavirus. “I am not buying new clothes for my family members for the festival this year. There will be a simple celebration in our house,” he said.

Besides, deficit rainfall delayed transplanting and beusaning of paddy in Bangomunda, Muribahal, Belpada and Titilagarh blocks, leaving farmers worried. Stunted growth of seedlings has been reported in many nursery beds.

On Thursday, 173 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the district.