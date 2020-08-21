STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No flood threat to Odisha even as water level rises in several rivers

Jena said road communication between Phulbani and Dakapala in Phulbani district was disrupted due to overflowing of Salunki river and some houses were damaged at Nuasahi in Baliguda block.

Two people were washed away in floodwater at Mayurbhanj, he said and added that while one of them is missing, the other one is dead.

Two people were washed away in floodwater at Mayurbhanj, he said and added that while one of them is missing, the other one is dead.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as water level in several rivers has started rising in view of the low pressure triggered rains across the State, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi on Thursday said there is no threat of flood.

The Minister, who took stock of the situation at a high-level meeting, said the district collectors have been asked to conduct a thorough assessment of the damage caused by the rainfall and submit detailed reports. Two people were washed away in floodwater at Mayurbhanj, he said and added that while one of them is missing, the other one is dead.

Marndi said all district collectors, ODRAF and fire services have been put on alert in view of the forecast of a fresh low pressure area. The Met centre has forecast the formation of another low pressure area over Bay of Bengal around August 23, he said.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said water logging has been reported from several parts of the State due to the heavy rainfall. Several rivers are on the rise and local officers have been asked to keep a close watch on the situation. Jena said road link between Tinikuda and Balikera in Puri district was disrupted as a temporary bridge over Bhargavi river was swept away by floodwaters.

Jena said road communication between Phulbani and Dakapala in Phulbani district was disrupted due to overflowing of Salunki river and some houses were damaged at Nuasahi in Baliguda block. Water-logging was also reported from several low-lying areas in Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Boudh districts, he said.

30 teams of fire fighters ready for emergency

Bhubaneswar: Thirty teams of Odisha Fire Service have been readied to handle any emergency situation arising out of heavy rainfall triggered by back to back systems over the Bay of Bengal, said DG Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty. Each team consists of four to six personnel equipped with eight life jackets, three life-buoys, inflatable rescue boats with outboard motor (OBM), ropes and one towing vehicle. The teams are in readiness at Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Keonjhar and Jajpur districts.  One self-contained breathing apparatus each has also been provided to the teams at Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts. Meanwhile, IMD on Thursday said a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around Sunday and the system will increase rainfall activity in Odisha. In the last 24 hours, Salepur and Nischintakoili received 300 mm rainfall each, Nabarangpur 240 mm and Mahanga 200 mm.

