STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Human Rights Commission panel calls for inquiry into snakebite treating quackery

The OHRC order said this type of treatment though banned since long, is being carried out in different parts of the State by quacks.

Published: 21st August 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Snake generic

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of alleged incidents of quacksalvers treating snakebite victims in Dhenkanal district and directed the Collector and Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

OHRC has asked the officials to submit their reports to it within 15 days of receiving its order.
The Commission took note of an incident when a 25-year-old woman of Mrudangapalli village in Dhenkanal district, who suffered snake bite on August 17, was treated by a quacksalver.

He gave the woman a powder and asked her to mix it with coconut oil and apply on her left leg’s finger to neutralise the snake venom. When the woman applied the paste, she experienced a burning sensation and the area was infected.

The OHRC order said this type of treatment though banned since long, is being carried out in different parts of the State by quacks.Snake Helpline members had on Wednesday raised voice against such practice.

The Commission is worried over the fact that blind belief and sorcery/witchcraft is continuing in different parts and this needs to be stopped, the order added. Another man in Dhenkanal district also suffered from an infection after he visited a quacksalver recently for treatment.

The founder of Snake Helpline Subhendu Mallik has lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik against such practices in Dhenkanal district and requested him to take necessary action in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Human Rights Commission quacksalvers snakebite victims
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp