Odisha Human Rights Commission panel calls for inquiry into snakebite treating quackery

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of alleged incidents of quacksalvers treating snakebite victims in Dhenkanal district and directed the Collector and Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

OHRC has asked the officials to submit their reports to it within 15 days of receiving its order.

The Commission took note of an incident when a 25-year-old woman of Mrudangapalli village in Dhenkanal district, who suffered snake bite on August 17, was treated by a quacksalver.

He gave the woman a powder and asked her to mix it with coconut oil and apply on her left leg’s finger to neutralise the snake venom. When the woman applied the paste, she experienced a burning sensation and the area was infected.

The OHRC order said this type of treatment though banned since long, is being carried out in different parts of the State by quacks.Snake Helpline members had on Wednesday raised voice against such practice.

The Commission is worried over the fact that blind belief and sorcery/witchcraft is continuing in different parts and this needs to be stopped, the order added. Another man in Dhenkanal district also suffered from an infection after he visited a quacksalver recently for treatment.

The founder of Snake Helpline Subhendu Mallik has lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik against such practices in Dhenkanal district and requested him to take necessary action in this regard.