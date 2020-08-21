STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha’s COVID-19 tally zooms past 70K with 2898 new cases

50 pc of 317 new cases in Capital has no travel history or known contact with any +ve cases

Published: 21st August 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19, Doctors

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Covid-19 tally crossed 70,000 mark in the State with the detection of 2898 new cases from 30 districts in last 24 hours. The infection is growing faster in Khurda, which has emerged as second worst hit district after Ganjam.

Of the fresh cases, 1792 were in quarantine and 1106 patients contracted the disease locally. Eleven districts have recorded more than 100 new infections with Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh and Balangir registering their biggest single day spike of 524, 241, 232 and 173 cases respectively and contributing nearly 40 per cent (pc) of the new case count.

Among other districts, Ganajm has recorded 226 cases, followed by Balasore (140), Koraput (132), Bhadrak (107), Rayagada (105), Puri (104) and Sundargarh (101). With 84 new infections, Jagatsinghpur also recorded its highest single day tally.

The Covid tally crossed 10,000 mark in Khurda with a majority of cases coming from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. Of the 10,370 confirmed cases, 6396 were from BMC area.

Although 5995 patients, including 3953 from Bhubaneswar, have recovered in the district, it tops the chart in terms of active cases. As many as 4313 patients are under treatment in various Covid Hospitals and Care Centres. With highest 15,724 confirmed cases, Ganjam has 1777 active cases.

Bhubaneswar reported its second biggest single day spike of 317 cases with a majority among them coming from slums. Nearly 50 pc of the new infections has no travel history or known contact with any positive cases.   

While 12 cases were detected from Gopabandhu Colony (Budha Nagar) and nine from Unit-VI, 16 cases were from Mancheswar and four were employees of a private hospital. Eight more Covid patients, including four from Ganjam and one each from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Dhenkanal succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 433. The coronavirus fatality reached 62 in Khurda though Ganjam topped with 174 deaths.

37 warriors succumb to virus in State
Bhubaneswar: Teachers dominated the Covid warriors who succumbed to Covid-19 while discharging their duty. Of the 37 frontline workers died so far in the State, 11 were teachers. According to Health department, maximum 29 Covid warriors, including 11 teachers in Ganjam, have lost their lives while serving the migrants and people infected with coronavirus. Three in Gajapati and one each in Nayagarh, Puri, Sambalpur and Bhadrak have also succumbed to the disease. Though the Government had announced ex gratia of `50 lakh for the bereaved families, Odisha Secondary School Teacher Association alleged that families of the deceased teachers are yet to get the assistance.  School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said parents of a teacher committed suicide after his death due to Covid-19. “Efforts are on to provide financial and other assistance to his family members to sustain their livelihood,” he added. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said of the 37 deaths, claim forms on behalf of 32 deceased have been received so far.

