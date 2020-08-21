STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

PIL in Orissa HC seeking COVID-19 negative reports during discharge

To substantiate the allegations, Patra cited his own experience along with his son’s case in the petition.

Published: 21st August 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a PIL, a Berhampur-based organisation has sought intervention of the Orissa High Court over provision of Covid-19 negative reports to persons while discharging them from Covid Care Centres (CCCs) or hospitals after treatment.

A Covid negative report is essential for persons to continue their life without social boycott or facing ostracisation after recovering from coronavirus infection, the petition by Bharatiya Bikash Parishad stated.
The Parishad represented by its vice-president Kishore Chandra Patra filed the petition on Wednesday alleging that persons are called to the CCCs to undergo treatment for seven to 12 days but are being discharged within two to three days without proper treatment. They are neither provided with Corona positive report prior to being called to the CCCs nor coronavirus negative report at the time of discharge, the petitioner alleges.

To substantiate the allegations, Patra cited his own experience along with his son’s case in the petition. “We were not given any positive report and only after two days, we were discharged with an advice to home quarantine for 14 days and take vitamin B complex Tab and Vitamin C tablets for 10 days. No negative report was provided in both the cases”, the petitioner said. Similar is the practice everywhere across Odisha as a result of which, affected patients meet others and attend social functions without any restrictions, Patra alleged.

The petition has sought the HC direction for provision of swab test report to the persons who test positive at the earliest, taking them to the CCCs the same day and discharging them along with a negative report only after they recover from the infection completely.

“In the absence of Covid-19 negative report after discharge from the Covid hospital or CCCs, people are unable to meet others or even join work”, the petitioner added.

The Parishad has sought the Court’s direction for action against those Covid Hospitals/CCCs and officials responsible for the alleged lapses which violate the Disaster management Act and Epidemic Act and Covid guidelines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court covid negative report coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp