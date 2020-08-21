PIL in Orissa HC seeking COVID-19 negative reports during discharge

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a PIL, a Berhampur-based organisation has sought intervention of the Orissa High Court over provision of Covid-19 negative reports to persons while discharging them from Covid Care Centres (CCCs) or hospitals after treatment.

A Covid negative report is essential for persons to continue their life without social boycott or facing ostracisation after recovering from coronavirus infection, the petition by Bharatiya Bikash Parishad stated.

The Parishad represented by its vice-president Kishore Chandra Patra filed the petition on Wednesday alleging that persons are called to the CCCs to undergo treatment for seven to 12 days but are being discharged within two to three days without proper treatment. They are neither provided with Corona positive report prior to being called to the CCCs nor coronavirus negative report at the time of discharge, the petitioner alleges.

To substantiate the allegations, Patra cited his own experience along with his son’s case in the petition. “We were not given any positive report and only after two days, we were discharged with an advice to home quarantine for 14 days and take vitamin B complex Tab and Vitamin C tablets for 10 days. No negative report was provided in both the cases”, the petitioner said. Similar is the practice everywhere across Odisha as a result of which, affected patients meet others and attend social functions without any restrictions, Patra alleged.

The petition has sought the HC direction for provision of swab test report to the persons who test positive at the earliest, taking them to the CCCs the same day and discharging them along with a negative report only after they recover from the infection completely.

“In the absence of Covid-19 negative report after discharge from the Covid hospital or CCCs, people are unable to meet others or even join work”, the petitioner added.

The Parishad has sought the Court’s direction for action against those Covid Hospitals/CCCs and officials responsible for the alleged lapses which violate the Disaster management Act and Epidemic Act and Covid guidelines.