Woman lights pyre of husband in Malkangiri, breaks age-old stereotypes

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Breaking the age-old stereotypes of social customs that hold back women from cremating their family members, wife of a block education officer (BEO) lit her husband’s pyre in Mandapalli village under Mathili block on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old BEO breathed his last while he was on his way to Vishakhapatnam. He was apparently declared 'brought dead'.

After the family members reached Mandapalli village with the BEO’s body and informed district administration, as per protocol, Mathili block officials supplied PPE kits to four kin. As the officer has four minor daughters, his wife decided to perform the final rites. Before that swab sample was collected for COVID test.

Wearing the PPE kit, the wife lit the pyre in presence of three of her family members and Mathili block development officer (BDO) Asish Kumar Bhoi and tehsildar Purusottam Mirdha. After cremation, all the four family member including the BEO’s wife have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

The BEO was, earlier, admitted to Jeypore hospital after he was taken ill. When his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital. With no improvement in his health, he was shifted to Vishakhapatnam in an ambulance when he succumbed apparently after oxygen exhaustion.

Mathili BDO Bhoi said he is yet to receive the Covid-19 test report of the officer.