STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Woman lights pyre of husband in Malkangiri, breaks age-old stereotypes

The BEO was, earlier, admitted to Jeypore hospital after he was taken ill. When his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital.

Published: 21st August 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Family members in PPE suits performing final rites of Nayak

Family members in PPE suits performing final rites of Nayak

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Breaking the age-old stereotypes of social customs that hold back women from cremating their family members, wife of a block education officer (BEO) lit her husband’s pyre in Mandapalli village under Mathili block on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old BEO breathed his last while he was on his way to Vishakhapatnam. He was apparently declared 'brought dead'.

After the family members reached Mandapalli village with the BEO’s body and informed district administration, as per protocol, Mathili block officials supplied PPE kits to four kin. As the officer has four minor daughters, his wife decided to perform the final rites. Before that swab sample was collected for COVID test.

Wearing the PPE kit, the wife lit the pyre in presence of three of her family members and Mathili block development officer (BDO) Asish Kumar Bhoi and tehsildar Purusottam Mirdha. After cremation, all the four family member including the BEO’s wife have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

The BEO was, earlier, admitted to Jeypore hospital after he was taken ill. When his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital. With no improvement in his health, he was shifted to Vishakhapatnam in an ambulance when he succumbed apparently after oxygen exhaustion.

Mathili BDO Bhoi said he is yet to receive the Covid-19 test report of the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
woman lights husband pyre
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp