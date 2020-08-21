Youths die after slipping into Odisha's Kapildhar waterfall while clicking photographs

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Two youths died after slipping into Kapildhar waterfall at Nrusinghanath while clicking photographs on Thursday. The deceased are Khirod Soni (20) and Bijaya Mahakur (18) of Jhitiki village.

Police said Khirod along with Bijaya and his brother Gyana Mahakur had gone to Nrusinghanath on a bike. The three climbed up to the top of the waterfall. While they were clicking pictures up there, Khirod and Bijaya slipped from a rock on which they were standing.

Gyana informed police of the immediately of the accident. Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.However, both had succumbed by then.

While the body of Khirod was recovered from a few steps down the waterfall, search for Bijaya’s body continued for hours but could not be retrieved.

DSP Dinesh Naik said, the operation to retrieve Bijaya’s body was stopped due to darkness. “We have already located the body of Bijaya. The body of Bijaya is stuck on a rock at the waterfall. We will retrieve it on Friday morning,” he said.