Absence of bridge forces Odisha pregnant woman to cross river with bamboo pole to reach ambulance

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A pregnant woman of Balma under Kundabai panchayat in Udala was forced to cross Deo river on foot as the 108 ambulance could not reach the village due to the absence of a bridge. The expectant mother, identified as 22-year-old Sukanti Hembram, complained of advanced labour pain at around 11.30 am. When the pain became unbearable, husband Thakur Hembram rang up 108 ambulance. However, the ambulance could not reach the village due to lack of bridge connectivity and waited on the other side of Deo river.

Family members then decided to take Sukanti across the river with the help of a bamboo pole. The woman, helped by family members, waded through the river holding the pole. It took half an hour for Sukanti to reach the other side of the river. She was later admitted to Udala sub-divisional hospital at around 1.30 pm.

Sources said Balma village, situated 25 km from Udala hospital, houses 35 tribal families. Though Balma has an anganwadi centre, it lacks road connectivity and a bridge over Deo river which passes near the village. After their repeated pleas to politicians and local administration for a bridge went in vain, the villagers had boycotted last year’s General Elections. Contacted, Udala BDO Devjani Bhuyan said a long bridge is needed over the river for which huge amount of fund is required. However, she assured to inform the higher authorities about the problems faced by villagers.