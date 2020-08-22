STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD Lok Sabha MP among 2,819 fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha as state's tally crosses 75,000 mark

Published: 22nd August 2020 03:51 PM

Crowd seen at Unit-1 vegetable market on the eve of weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Lok Sabha MP and ruling BJD leader Manjulata Mandal on Saturday said she has tested positive for COVID-19, and was undergoing home quarantine.

Taking to Twitter, the Bhadrak MP requested people who recently came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

"On getting the initial symptoms of #COVID19,I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine and stable & I'm in home quarantine. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," she tweeted.

Mandal is the second parliamentarian in Odisha after BJP's Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari to have contracted the disease.

Earlier this week, state rural development minister Susanta Singh was also diagnosed with the infection.

At least six MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus in the state over the past few months.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 75,537 on Saturday with 2,819 fresh cases, while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 399, a health department official said.

Three deaths were reported from Cuttack, two from Sundargarh and one each from Bolangir, Ganjam, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts, he said.

"Regret to inform of the demise of nine COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

The fresh coronavirus cases were reported from 29 of the 30 districts of Odisha, including the highest number of 443 infections from Khurda followed by Cuttack (257), Mayurbhanj (219) and Ganjam (192).

A total of 1,691 cases were recorded in quarantine centres and the remaining were detected positive during contact tracing.

Odisha now has 24,581 active COVID-19 cases, while 50,504 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The state on Friday conducted 61,379 tests, taking the total number of such clinical examination to 12,33,805, the official added.

(With PTI Inputs)

