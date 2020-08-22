COVID-19 recoveries cross 50K mark in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Recoveries crossed 50,000 mark in Odisha after 1,927 Covid-19 patients recovered on Friday. While six districts reported more than 100 recoveries each, maximum 246 patients recovered in Khurda followed by 190 in Ganjam, 151 in Nayagarh, 146 in Rayagada, 108 in Sundergarh and 101 in Kandhamal. The number of active cases now stands at 21,771 following recoveries of 50,504 patients. Barring Deogarh and Nuapada, the rest 28 districts have more than 200 active cases with Khurda having highest 4,540. Meanwhile, 2,698 new cases were detected in last 24 hours taking the tally to 72,718.

Ten more patients, including four from Ganjam, two from Bhubaneswar, succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 443. Odisha has conducted a record 56,479 tests, including 11,358 RT-PCR and 44,950 rapid antigen tests, in last 24 hours to emerge second leading State in country by conducting 1,265 tests per million per day.