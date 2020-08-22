STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deaf man steals bus, hits truck at Cuttack

Seeing him speeding on the highway, police tried to stop him near Balikuda.

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ruckus prevailed on the busy NH-16 when a deaf and dumb man stole a bus from Baramunda bus stand here on Friday and fled towards Cuttack. Khandagiri police apprised their counterparts in Cuttack and at least three PCR vans from Phulnakhara Traffic police station, Sadar and Madhupatna chased the bus and eventually managed to intercept the vehicle at Chauliaganj after it hit a truck.There were no passengers in the bus and the accused was nabbed at Chauliaganj, said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

The mangled bus at Chauliaganj 

Seeing him speeding on the highway, police tried to stop him near Balikuda. However, they could not do so apprehending that he would run over passersby in a bid to flee on the busy highway.The bus collided with a truck at Chauliaganj following which, Twin City police nabbed him.

Police said the man is mentally unstable and is fond of driving buses. He steals buses and later abandons them at isolated places. He had committed a similar offence few years back when he stole a bus from Badambadi in Cuttack.

Police said bus drivers and conductors at Baramunda bus stand are aware of his mischief and remain alert whenever he is around. However, on Friday, one of the bus drivers had forgotten to take out the key and taking advantage of the lapse, the accused fled with the vehicle.The accused sustained minor injuries in the accident and has been admitted to a hospital.

