Eight villages in Odisha await permit for kendu leaf sale

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Resentment is brewing among kendu leaf pluckers over not being able to sell their stock without transit permits.The Government had allowed villagers of Baghdungri, Kandulguda, Atigaon, Mundiguda, Kelia, Dakibundel, Bhoiguda and Dhanrpur to operate in certain forest areas after recognising their forest rights in 2010 and 2012. The latter had begun collecting kendu leaf this year. However, they have not been issued transit permits yet.

The beneficiaries had submitted an application to DFO, Kendu Leaf Division and also written to the Chief Secretary to issue travel permits so that they can sell the minor forest produce to a private dealer. But, there has been no response. DFO Malaya Das said the villages have not been deregulated for kendu leaf trade yet and he does not have the authority to issue travel permits.