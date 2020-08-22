Rains claim five lives so far in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Many low lying areas remained submerged following heavy downpour triggered by low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and two more deaths were reported on Friday. The State Government, however, ruled out any threat of flood though the water level in some rivers had crossed the danger mark. The water level is likely to recede as the intensity of rainfall in upper catchment areas has now subsided. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said while a woman died due to wall collapse in Kuliana area of Mayurbhanj district, another person was killed in a similar incident caused by heavy rainfall in Riamal area of Deogarh district.

The death toll in rain-related incidents in the State has rose to five as two persons were swept away by the strong current of a river in Moroda area of Mayurbhanj district on August 19 and another person was killed in a wall collapse incident on August 16 in Patnagarh under Balangir district.

The SRC said intensity of rainfall has decreased as the State recorded an average rainfall of 16 mm since Thursday with Kosagumuda block in Nabarangpur district reporting 126.2 mm and Padia block in Malkangiri 112.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Chief engineer of Water Resources department told mediapersons that water level of Baitarani river stood at 17.94 mtr at Akhuapada in Bhadrak district as against the danger mark of 17.83, but embankments of the river are strong enough to ensure that there is no damage.