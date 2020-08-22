STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Slight relief for Ganjam as new cases of coronavirus drop

 In a slight relief for Ganjam, the Covid hotspot of Odisha, less than 200 positive cases were detected in the district in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  In a slight relief for Ganjam, the Covid hotspot of Odisha, less than 200 positive cases were detected in the district in the last 24 hours.As many as 162 Covid-19 cases were reported from Ganjam, taking the tally in the district to 15,886 of which 13,773 have recovered.On the day, four patients succumbed to coronavirus in the district. However, unofficial sources put the death toll at six including two frontline workers. The victims are in the age group of 42-70 years and were also suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

The two Covid Warriors were identified as V Devraj Reddy, an employee of Ganjam RTO and pharmacist of Boragaon primary health centre in Jagannathprasad block Suresh Bisoyee. With this, the death toll in Ganjam rose to 170.Collector Vijay Kulange claimed that the situation was under control in the district due to early detection of cases. “Covid survivors are eager to donate their plasma. So far, over 200 recovered patients have consented to donate their plasma. The administration has received 43 units of plasma till now,” he said. 

He further said the Covid-19 restrictions in urban areas will be relaxed by the urban local bodies concerned depending on the prevailing situation. However, the restrictions will continue in rural areas till the end of this current month.Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Chakravorty Singh Rathore said the administration has decided to give a four-hour relaxation to shops operating in the city. “From Monday, shops will open from 5 am to 8 pm. Our staff are on duty round the clock. We hope normalcy will soon return to the city,” he added. 

Infected youth ransacks hospital
Berhampur: Police nabbed a Covid-19 positive youth who ransacked the Patrapur hospital and threatened doctors and other medical staff. Sources said the youth with symptoms reached the hospital on Wednessday for Covid-19 test. The hospital staff conducted his test and sent him back with the assurance that he will be informed about the result immediately. On the day, the hospital staff sent the youth an SMS apprising him that he has tested positive. The youth along with two of his accomplices reached the hospital and created a ruckus. When the hospital staff tried to pacify the youths, they started to vandalise medical equipment. On being informed, police reached the hospital and nabbed the trio. While the infected youth has been sent to a Covid care centre, the other two are being questioned.

