Three of family, including two children found dead inside well in Odisha's Kotpad

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Police on Friday recovered three bodies including that of a woman and her two children, found floating in a well in Bandaguda under Kotpad municipality here. They have detained the woman’s husband as a case of suicide over a domestic dispute is being suspected. According to sources, the deceased woman Laxmi Majhi had married one Kesoba Bhatra five years back. Neighbors said Kesoba often used to beat Laxmi under the influence of alcohol.

On Wednesday, the duo got into an ugly fight following which Laxmi along with her four-year-old daughter and one and half-year-old son went missing. Two days later, locals found the bodies in the well and informed the police. While the bodies have been recovered and a case of unnatural death was registered, Borrigumma sub-divisional officer (SDPO) Harekrushana Majhi informed that police have detained Kesoba for further investigation. “It is being suspected that the woman took the extreme step after the quarrel,” he added.