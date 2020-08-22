STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three of family, including two children found dead inside well in Odisha's Kotpad

Police on Friday recovered three bodies including that of a woman and her two children, found floating in a well in Bandaguda under Kotpad municipality here. 

Published: 22nd August 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Well; Water

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Police on Friday recovered three bodies including that of a woman and her two children, found floating in a well in Bandaguda under Kotpad municipality here. They have detained the woman’s husband as a case of suicide over a domestic dispute is being suspected. According to sources, the deceased woman Laxmi Majhi had married one Kesoba Bhatra five years back. Neighbors said Kesoba often used to beat Laxmi under the influence of alcohol. 

On Wednesday, the duo got into an ugly fight following which Laxmi along with her four-year-old daughter and one and half-year-old son went missing. Two days later, locals found the bodies in the well  and informed the police. While the bodies have been recovered and a case of unnatural death was registered, Borrigumma sub-divisional officer (SDPO) Harekrushana Majhi informed that police have detained Kesoba for further investigation. “It is being suspected that the woman took the extreme step after the quarrel,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha well death case
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp