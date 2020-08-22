Traffic violation: Odisha STA to suspend driving licence for 3 months 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State Transport Authority (STA) on Thursday directed the enforcement officers to suspend driving licence for three months for traffic offenses as per directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. The offenses include drunken driving, over speeding, red light jumping, using mobile phones while driving, overloading passengers or carrying passengers in goods vehicles. After the amendment of the Motor Vehicles Act, the enforcement officers were in a dilemma regarding suspension of driving licences for the above-mentioned offences.

The Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety observed that the enforcement of traffic laws continues to be poor and instructed the RTOs and police to strictly implement its directions and suspend the driving licence, said the order of the Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of State Transport Authority, Sanjeeb Panda.

Driving licence of the violators should be suspended for three months for offences committed for the first time. Police officers should seize the driving licence of the violator and forward the same to the RTO concerned within seven days for its suspension, the order added. Transport Commissioner has directed the RTOs to submit a report in this regard every month, which will be forwarded to the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety.