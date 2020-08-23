STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
30-year-old cancer patient flees after leaving daughter’s body who succumbed to COVID-19 in Odisha hospital

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In yet another incident, a mother of a 30-year-old cancer patient fled from Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) leaving the body of her daughter who was succumbed to Covid-19 infection.

With no claimant for the body, authorities of the hospital and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) faced difficulties in cremating the body. Sources said two weeks back, the woman from Sambalpur had brought her daughter to the cancer hospital for treatment.

When her health condition started deteriorating, doctors doubted her to have been infected with the virus following which her swab sample was collected and sent for Covid test. The test report came on Thursday confirming her to be positive for coronavirus.

The patient succumbed on Friday night following which her mother escaped through the window that lacks railings.Earlier, two similar incidents were reported from SCBMCH. 

“We cremated the body at Kaliaboda crematorium adhering to Covid protocol after the hospital authorities filed an FIR at Mangalabag police station on Saturday,” said City Health Officer Satyabrata Mohapatra.

