5,000 active cases in Bhubaneswar by mid-September, predicts Municipal Corporation

Coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19, Doctors

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary proclaimed that the Covid-19 situation has reached its peak in Bhubaneswar (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Bhubaneswar has cemented its place as the worst-hit city of the State, surpassing Ganjam, 295 fresh Covid-19 cases pushed the tally of the state capital over 7,000 on Saturday. With the case positivity rate remaining at around 10 per cent, concerns are being raised over the efficacy of tracing, testing and treating by the city administration.

The administration is not doing enough to contain the spread of the virus as cases are increasing across the localities of Capital city. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities, however, put up a brave front boasting that the civic body is in a comfortable position to deal with the situation in September and on way to flatten the curve.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary proclaimed that the Covid-19 situation has reached its peak in the city. “With the new cases, the Covid tally of the city has increased to 7,015, of which 2,754 are active cases. We have projected the active cases to be 3,429 by August-end and 5,000 by mid-September,” he said.  

He claimed that testing capacity has been increased to around 3,000 per day.  The city also has 4,151 beds at different dedicated Covid facilities of which around 40 per cent are still vacant. With around 80 per cent patients being asymptomatic, the civic body has set a target to keep around 50 per cent infected people in home isolation by August 30. 

The BMC Commissioner said that the civic body is also planning to increase the number of containment zones in the city to prevent cluster outbreaks and local transmission. On Saturday, in a major cluster outbreak, at least 36 personnel of a police security wing and 28 persons from a biscuit factory in Chandaka area were tested positive.

Chaudhary said people in both the clusters were in quarantine after coming in contact with earlier cases. Besides, 142 persons were found infected locally. Contact tracing is continuing in cases where source of infection is still not known, officials said. 

