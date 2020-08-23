65-year-old Rourkela Government Hospital surgeon succumbs to COVID-19

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A Senior surgeon of the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) Arun Kumar Das, 65, succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday. This is the first death of a doctor due to the coronavirus infection in the district and fourth such death in Odisha after one doctor each died in Ganjam, Nayagarh and Sambalpur.

The mortal remains were accorded guard of honour before being consigned to flames at Vedvyas. Sources in the RGH said Dr Das after retirement from government service had joined the RGH as a contractual doctor under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

He was posted at the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD). A week back when he developed symptoms, he was immediately tested at the RGH and admitted to the adjacent Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital on August 17. However, he lost his battle against the deadly virus due to co-morbidities.

A senior official of the Health & Family Welfare Department said he was also given plasma therapy but it failed to save his life. Dr Das was suffering from Type 2 diabetes. On August 16, the head of the Department of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering Prof Smarajit Sarkar (52) had succumbed to Covid-19 at the Hi-Tech Covid-19 Hospital.

Health worker dies



A woman health worker of Hikimput gram panchayat under Nandapur block died of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. She was admitted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital after complaining of coronavirus symptoms four days back. However, her condition deteriorated and she was shifted to Jeypore Covid hospital where she succumbed on Friday.

Toll goes up to four



Covid-19 claimed another life in Malkangiri district on Saturday. The 53-year-old patient was suffering from comorbidites of type-II diabetes and bilateral pneumonia, informed Collector Manish Agarwal in a tweet. He died while being shifted to Bhubaneswar.