STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

65-year-old Rourkela Government Hospital surgeon succumbs to COVID-19

The mortal remains were accorded guard of honour before being consigned to flames at Vedvyas.

Published: 23rd August 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

The body of Dr Arun Kumar Das being given guard of honour outside RGH.

The body of Dr Arun Kumar Das being given guard of honour outside RGH. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A Senior surgeon of the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) Arun Kumar Das, 65, succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday. This is the first death of a doctor due to the coronavirus infection in the district and fourth such death in Odisha after one doctor each died in Ganjam, Nayagarh and Sambalpur.

The mortal remains were accorded guard of honour before being consigned to flames at Vedvyas. Sources in the RGH said Dr Das after retirement from government service had joined the RGH as a contractual doctor under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

He was posted at the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD). A week back when he  developed symptoms, he was immediately tested at the RGH and admitted to the adjacent Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital on August 17. However, he lost his battle against the deadly virus due to co-morbidities. 

A senior official of the Health & Family Welfare Department said he was also given plasma therapy but it failed to save his life. Dr Das was suffering from Type 2 diabetes. On August 16, the head of the Department of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering Prof Smarajit Sarkar (52) had succumbed to Covid-19 at the Hi-Tech Covid-19 Hospital.

Health worker dies

A woman health worker of Hikimput gram panchayat under Nandapur block died of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. She was admitted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital after complaining of coronavirus symptoms four days back. However, her condition deteriorated and she was shifted to Jeypore Covid hospital where she succumbed on Friday.

Toll goes up to four

Covid-19 claimed another life in Malkangiri district on Saturday. The 53-year-old patient was suffering from comorbidites of type-II diabetes and bilateral pneumonia, informed Collector Manish Agarwal in a tweet. He died while being shifted to Bhubaneswar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp