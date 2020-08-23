STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD leader Prafulla Chandra Ghadei seeks Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd revival

Prafulla Chandra Ghadei said NINL has adequate infrastructure and captive mines and its production capacity can be enhanced to 10 million tonne per annum.

Published: 23rd August 2020 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Former Finance Minister and senior BJD leader Prafulla Chandra Ghadei has urged the Centre to assess the action taken report of the review meeting on revival of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) held on August 13. 

In a letter to Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Ghadei sought urgent steps to revive the industry keeping in view the larger interest of the country and its employees and workers. 

Ghadei, who is also the chief advisor of Kalinga Nagar Mazdoor Union said, “We are grateful to the Union ministers for their discussion with  Odisha Chief Secretary and Secretary of Investment and Public Assessment department on the revival of NINL.”  

He said as NINL was faced with a financial crisis, the Union cabinet approved its disinvestment in January this year.

The Kalinga Nagar Mazdoor Union and other unions of NINL had suggested merger of the industry with SAIL, RINL or NMDC or increase of  equity by the shareholders for its revival. Ghadei said the Union Government has envisaged to augment the country’s steel production of 100 million tonne and NINL, an integrated iron and steel plant having 1.1 million tonne capacity per annum can contribute significantly in this direction. 

He said NINL has adequate infrastructure and captive mines and its production capacity can be enhanced to 10 million tonne per annum.

NINL, a company promoted by MMTC Ltd,  Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Orissa limited (IPICOL) and other Government agencies has set up an 1.1 million tonne plant at Kalinga Nagar in the district. Production at the public sector steel mill was stopped as a result of which the employees and workers are not getting salaries for the past six months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prafulla Chandra Ghadei Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp