BJP targets Odisha government over Dharmashala land sale

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: Upping the ante over sale of Bagala Dharmashala by Puri administration, the BJP on Saturday staged dharna near the site in Puri and demanded the State Government to restore the land for the purpose it was donated by scrapping the sale deeds. Leading the protest, national spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra slammed the government for illegally selling a portion of the Dharmashala land to some influential persons including political leaders and bureaucrats.

Describing the sale of Dharmashala land as a conspiracy by the ruling BJD, Patra said, “The district administration has become a property dealer and facilitating the sale of a prime property by violating existing rules and laws. Many politicians and top ranking officials were involved in this deal, but we will not allow it to happen,” he said.

Addressing a media conference in Bhubaneswar, Patra said Kanheyalal Bagala had donated the Dharmashala to the president of Lodging House Fund Committee. Puri Collector is the president of the committee. After repeal of Lodging House Fund Committee Act, it was entrusted to municipality. In the absence of an elected council, how could the Collector being administrator of municipality transfer the Dharmashala to Revenue and Disaster Management department to facilitate sale of Dharmashala land, he wondered.

The BJP leader said this heritage institution, serving poor devotees for more than a century, has been illegally sold while reconstruction was being executed by Indian Tourism Development Corporation under PRASAD Yojana at a cost of Rs 20 crore. “Who would be responsible for this waste of public money? While the State Government has identified land on the outskirts of Puri town for rehabilitation and resettlement of the people affected by the beautification of Sri Jagannath Temple, why are some people being given special weightage,” he asked.

Patra said he tried to meet Collector Balwant Singh to discuss the issue but could not get an appointment.

On the other hand, the Collector in a statement clarified that the Dharmashala spread over an area of 2.789 acre alongside the Grand Road now belongs to Revenue department. Only six persons, including servitors and some hoteliers whose establishments were demolished under the 75 metre heritage corridor project being implemented around Meghanad Prachir of the temple, have been given plots. It is only 12 per cent of the total Dharamshala land, he stated.

The Dharmashala had a capacity to accommodate only 200 devotees while the government had been constructing a new building at Narendrakona with 2,000 capacity. Another facility with more than 8,000 capacity accommodation for devotees is coming up in the city, Singh said. Meanwhile, making an U-turn, former revenue minister Maheswar Mohanty, who was opposing the sale of heritage land, supported the Government decision. BJD MP from Puri Pinaki Mishra, also justified the action of the Collector saying 15 per cent of the land is distributed under ‘land for land’ policy as per the Cabinet decision. There is no sale of plot, he added.