STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Land hurdle in PMFBY linkage for Odisha farmers  

Fearing rejection of their applications, farmers organisations have urged the state government to keep in abeyance of the new guidelines for the kharif season.

Published: 23rd August 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purpose.

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Farmers enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for 2020-21 kharif crops are facing difficulty in uploading data on the National Crop Insurance Portal (NCIP) with the state government linking the scheme with Bhulekh, its land web portal.

The NCIP portal is not accepting the data of a large number of farmers who have no records of rights over the land in the notified areas covered under the crop insurance scheme. “The farmers whose data is uploaded on the NCIP shall only be eligible for insurance coverage and accordingly the premium subsidy will also be released,” the guidelines said. 

As many farmers who have enrolled under PMFBY for the current kharif season have inherited the landed property from their fathers or forefathers and the ownership has not changed to their names, the crop insurance portal of the Central Government is not accepting their applications.

An officer, who is familiar with the problem, said the percentage of farmers having ownership of agricultural land will be less than 10 pc in the State as there has been no major settlement under Odisha Survey and Settlement Act since 1962-63.

If land is not transferred to farmers intending to be covered under the crop insurance scheme, he will be treated as a sharecropper and accordingly, an entry will be made in the crop insurance portal. Such farmers will have to upload the Aadhaar Card and voter identity card of his father along with land details in the NCIP for registration. In absence of Aadhaar or voter ID, the applicant has to submit an affidavit.

As per the revamped guidelines issued by the Centre on PMFBY, no other platform is allowed to be used for uploading of farmers’ data except NCIP.  The extended date for farmers registration ended on August 17. The insurance companies will take 15 days time to scrutinise the applications in case of loanee farmers and 30 days for non-loanee farmers.

Most of the farmers are not aware of these changes in the revised guidelines as the insurance companies selected by the state government were announced on July 27. Three insurance companies selected for the State to implement the crop insurance had no time to educate the PACS/LAMPS staff on the revised guidelines or train them on data uploading due to the Covid pandemic lockdowns.

Fearing rejection of their applications, farmers organisations have urged the state government to keep in abeyance of the new guidelines for the kharif season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PMFBY NCIP
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp