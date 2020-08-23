MGNREGA scam: Case against sarpanch, two others

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The district administration on Saturday filed a case against the sarpanch, panchayat executive officer and gramya rozgar sathi (GRS) of Rajnagar panchayat on the charge of siphoning off around Rs 9 lakh meant for planting trees under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Rajnagar BDO Mandardhar Mallick said during inquiry, it was found that sarpanch Pravat Chandra Mishra, panchayat executive officer Pravat Mallick and GRS Pramod Sahoo siphoned off around Rs 9 lakh by planting only a few trees under MGNREGA scheme in Rajnagar. The authorities had granted Rs 9,19,984 to plant trees by engaging local workers in the panchayat.

The tree plantation work was started on June 22 this year. Out of the allocated sum, Rs 2,71,216 was paid to workers as wages. Mallick said as per the direction of the Collector, he had filed an FIR against the three with Rajnagar police station basing on which a case was filed against them under section 420, 409 and 34 of IPC. Rajnagar IIC Tapan Nayak said the case is being investigated.

Project director of district rural development agency Dilip Parida said the district administration suspended the panchayat executive officer and GRS in the case. “We recommend the Panchayati Raj department to suspend the sarpanch too for his involvement in the scam,” he said.

Meanwhile, president of district unit of Krusak Sabha Umesh Chandra Singh said the tree plantation scam is the tip of the iceberg in the district. He said several project have been launched under MGNREGA scheme to provide jobs to migrant workers. However, a few officials, have been misappropriating the funds meant for the projects in a nexus with panchayat officials.