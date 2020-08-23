STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha temple to offer virtual ‘darshan’ of Maa Samaleswari due to COVID-19 pandemic

This year, although all Nuakhai rituals would be followed in the temple, devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple for COVID safety.

Published: 23rd August 2020 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Maa Samaleswari

Maa Samaleswari

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As devotees are prohibited from entering temples due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Samaleswari Temple Trust Board has decided to stream ‘darshan’ of Goddess Samaleswari live during Nuakhai. The agrarian festival of Western Odisha will be celebrated on Sunday. Head of the temple trust board Sanjaya Baboo said every year thousands of people from across the region throng to the Samaleswari temple to get a glimpse of Maa Samaleswari on the occasion of Nuakhai.

“Devotees have not been able to enter the temple since COVID outbreak. However, we decided to offer a vitual ‘darshan’ of the presiding deity on Nuakhai”, he said. Nuakhai rituals of the Goddess in the sanctum sanctorum will be live streamed on the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/maasamaleswaritemple) of the temple. Every year during the harvest festival, over 50,000 devotees from across the district and neighbouring districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sonepur come to the temple to seek blessings of the Maa Samaleswari.

This year, although all Nuakhai rituals would be followed in the temple, devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple for COVID safety. Also, ‘Anna Bhog’ will not be distributed on Nuakhai in the temple this time. “We appeal people to stay safe and celebrate the festival with their families at their homes. We have made all the arrangements to facilitate darshan of Maa Samleswari online. The rituals will be streamed from 9:15 am on Sunday,” Baboo informed.

Meanwhile, all preparations for Nuakhai rituals at the temple have been completed. While the temple has been given a fresh coat of paint, new ornaments were procured for the deity. The deity will be offered newly harvested crop during the ‘lagna’ between 9.35 am and 9.50 am at the temple on Sunday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maa Samaleswari
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp