Orissa High Court orders normal functioning of lower courts through video conferences

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered for resumption of functioning of subordinate courts in the State for usual official timings through virtual mode or video conferencing. Functioning of subordinate courts were restricted to limited working hours and hearing urgent matters for over four months in view of Covid -19 pandemic.

However, the High Court will continue to function under restrictions by virtual mode till September 16, according to a notification issued by the Registrar General. The order issued on Friday provided fresh guidelines for lower courts on mode of hearing, taking up of cases, presence of parties, production of accused and participation of advocates.

As per the notification, the subordinate courts and tribunals in the state shall function in usual official timings during working days except at places where lockdown/shutdown is imposed or containment zone declared. Working of lower courts/tribunals shall remain suspended in areas where containment zone has been declared.

“If hearing in a particular court is not possible by virtual mode due to lack of proper internet connectivity or any other technical reason or in areas where there are no Covid restrictions in place, physical hearing in courts at such places may be permitted with all precautions by strictly adhering to the norms of social distancing, wearing of mask and avoiding large congregation,” the Registrar General said.

The subordinate courts and tribunals shall take up all kind of cases, especially those pertaining to UTP, trial of civil cases, for recording of evidence and other old matters etc. Physical presence of the parties shall not be insisted unless the same is unavoidable. The courts, however, shall avoid passing any adverse order for reason of absence of parties, any advocate, accused or witnesses, the order said.

Production of the accused before the court may be, unless specifically directed otherwise for any reason, accepted by video conferencing. But the accused shall be required to be produced before the Magistrate for remand in the first instance. However, subsequent remand may be granted by video conferencing, it added.

Meanwhile, the office of District Judge, Khurda has directed all courts under its judgeship to return to normal working hours as per the HC order.