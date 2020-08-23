STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court orders normal functioning of lower courts through video conferences

The subordinate courts and tribunals shall take up all kind of cases, especially those pertaining to UTP, trial of civil cases, for recording of evidence and other old matters etc.

Published: 23rd August 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court, HC

Orissa High Court building. (Courtesy to orissahighcourt.com)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered for resumption of functioning of subordinate courts in the State for usual official timings through virtual mode or video conferencing. Functioning of subordinate courts were restricted to limited working hours and hearing urgent matters for over four months in view of Covid -19 pandemic.

However, the High Court will continue to function under restrictions by virtual mode till September 16, according to a notification issued by the Registrar General. The order issued on Friday provided fresh guidelines for lower courts on mode of hearing, taking up of cases, presence of parties, production of accused and participation of advocates.

As per the notification, the subordinate courts and tribunals in the state shall function in usual official timings during working days except at places where lockdown/shutdown is imposed or containment zone declared. Working of lower courts/tribunals shall remain suspended in areas where containment zone has been declared.

“If hearing in a particular court is not possible by virtual mode due to lack of proper internet connectivity or any other technical reason or in areas where there are no Covid restrictions in place, physical hearing in courts at such places may be permitted with all precautions by strictly adhering to the norms of social distancing, wearing of mask and avoiding large congregation,” the Registrar General said.

The subordinate courts and tribunals shall take up all kind of cases, especially those pertaining to UTP, trial of civil cases, for recording of evidence and other old matters etc. Physical presence of the parties shall not be insisted unless the same is unavoidable. The courts, however, shall avoid passing any adverse order for reason of absence of parties, any advocate, accused or witnesses, the order said.

Production of the accused before the court may be, unless specifically directed otherwise for any reason, accepted by video conferencing. But the accused shall be required to be produced before the Magistrate for remand in the first instance. However, subsequent remand may be granted by video conferencing, it added.
Meanwhile, the office of District Judge, Khurda has directed all courts under its judgeship to return to normal working hours as per the HC order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp