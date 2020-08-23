Wild bear escapes into Kusa Dungri forest

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The bear that caused panic in Bhawanipatna town on Friday managed to enter the Kusa Dungri forest area near Bhawanipatna on Saturday.

Forest officials could not capture or tranquillize the wild animal on Friday despite several attempts as it hid behind a house. At around 1.30 am, the bear came out of the area and escaped after injuring a forest guard. The animal fled towards Kusa Dungri and entered the forest.

According to reports, six persons faced the bear attack and two were seriously injured. While one among them has been shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar, another is under treatment at the Bhawanipatna Government Hospital.