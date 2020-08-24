STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 warrior status eludes teachers of Odisha 

Teachers, who have been leading from the front in the fight against coronavirus, are irked at not been given the tag of Covid warrior by the State Government. 

Published: 24th August 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

school teachers, exams

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Teachers, who have been leading from the front in the fight against coronavirus, are irked at not been given the tag of COVID warrior by the State Government. The kin of a few teachers, who lost their battle to the virus while keeping others safe, are disappointed over being left out of the benefits meant for those battling the disease. 

Take the case of Kusadhwaja Sethy of Bhanjanagar, who was engaged in Covid-19 management in the block. Sethy, who worked for Rs 6,000 per month, died of the virus 12 days back. In the absence of financial assistance by the Government, a few of his colleagues pooled in Rs 28,100 which was handed over to his kin. 

Another teacher, Jagabandhu Sabar of Fatakasingi village, who was working at a temporary medical centre at a school in Belapada died on Friday evening at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Even as Patrapur block education officer Koreshu Sethy and teacher association president Rajesh Kumar Mohanty reached Sabar’s home to condole his family, there is little hope of any financial assistance being given to them by the State Government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha teachers covid warriors coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp