COVID-19 warrior status eludes teachers of Odisha 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Teachers, who have been leading from the front in the fight against coronavirus, are irked at not been given the tag of COVID warrior by the State Government. The kin of a few teachers, who lost their battle to the virus while keeping others safe, are disappointed over being left out of the benefits meant for those battling the disease.

Take the case of Kusadhwaja Sethy of Bhanjanagar, who was engaged in Covid-19 management in the block. Sethy, who worked for Rs 6,000 per month, died of the virus 12 days back. In the absence of financial assistance by the Government, a few of his colleagues pooled in Rs 28,100 which was handed over to his kin.

Another teacher, Jagabandhu Sabar of Fatakasingi village, who was working at a temporary medical centre at a school in Belapada died on Friday evening at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Even as Patrapur block education officer Koreshu Sethy and teacher association president Rajesh Kumar Mohanty reached Sabar’s home to condole his family, there is little hope of any financial assistance being given to them by the State Government.