East Coast Railway takes tech support for rail safety

BHUBANESWAR: With the use of technology and modern equipment, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has planned to ensure safe and accident-free journey to passengers.In the first phase, the traditional signalling system has been replaced with token-less block instrument with double lock safety feature and the voice data logger.

The token-less block instrument is connected electrically through overhead or cable to control the movement of trains on single line block section in either direction. “The instrument has been provided with double locking feature to ensure correct and authorised opening. It prevents unwanted interference from any unauthorised person,” said a railway official.

Of the two locks, one key will be with operating department that is custodian of operating keys and the other one will be with signal maintainer, who is the custodian of signalling and telecommunication keys.

“It is essential for safety point of view because both the custodian of the keys are required to open the instrument during failure or any other works, thus preventing the unauthorised opening of block instrument,” the official said.

The block instrument has also been provided with voice data logger as an additional measure of safety feature in which an SMS alert is generated and delivered to the authorities related to train operations whenever the instrument is opened. The voice data logger works like a black box in airplanes as it records the conversation between Section Controller and Station masters and plays vital role in case of derailment or accident.

It also records the conversation between Traction Power Controller with the corresponding traction substation locations. ECoR Chief PRO Kaushalendra Kishore Khadanga said the railways have been focusing on safe running of trains.