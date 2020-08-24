Jumbo calf dies while undergoing treatment in Mayurbhanj 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A two-year-old female elephant calf died while undergoing treatment at Baladia central nursery on Sunday. The calf was rescued by forest personnel from Valiapada forest near Khuruntia village in the morning. Baripada DFO Swayam Kumar Mallick said the calf, abandoned by its herd in Rashgobindpur forest, had become weak.

It died in the evening despite being provided the required treatment by a team of veterinarians, he said.

The calf was part of a herd comprising 30 elephants that had sneaked into Rashgobindpur from Dalma forest in Jharkhand a fortnight back. It was abandoned by the herd and had been roaming alone in the forest for the last four days. The local veterinary team along with those from Similipal Tiger Reserve will conduct the postmortem on the carcass on Monday.

Four killed in separate mishaps

Rourkela: Three members of a family from Lamsi village within Lahunipara police limits died in a road mishap late on Saturday night. They were rushing their kin Biswajit, who had consumed poison, to the CHC when their four-wheeler collided with a heavy vehicle at Sukhaband. Biswajit survived the mishap. In a separate incident, a minor was killed while three others sustained injuries when two bikes collided on Kuanrmunda-Kachuru road within Birmitrapur police limits on Sunday afternoon.