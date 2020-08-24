STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jumbo calf dies while undergoing treatment in Mayurbhanj 

A two-year-old female elephant calf died while undergoing treatment at Baladia central nursery on Sunday. 

The calf being administered an injection at Baladia central nursery on Sunday

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A two-year-old female elephant calf died while undergoing treatment at Baladia central nursery on Sunday. The calf was rescued by forest personnel from Valiapada forest near Khuruntia village in the morning. Baripada DFO Swayam Kumar Mallick said the calf, abandoned by its herd in Rashgobindpur forest, had become weak.

It died in the evening despite being provided the required treatment by a team of veterinarians, he said. 
The calf was part of a herd comprising 30 elephants that had sneaked into Rashgobindpur from Dalma forest in Jharkhand a fortnight back. It was abandoned by the herd and had been roaming alone in the forest for the last four days. The local veterinary team along with those from Similipal Tiger Reserve will conduct the postmortem on the carcass on Monday. 

