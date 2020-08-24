Kerala High Court dismisses petition seeking to frame guidelines for regulating media

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation seeking to frame guidelines to restrict the media and observed that framing of general guidelines for regulating the press is not possible.

The court also rejected the plea to take appropriate action under contempt of court case and other prevailing laws to restrain mass media from conducting media trial in matters of public interest.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order on a petition filed by K S Halvi, of Cherthala, alleging that scathing attacks are being made by the media which acts as judges, overriding the official justice delivery system, and thereby interfering with the right to a fair trial of an accused in criminal cases.

The petitioner alleged that media houses are making public the names of the persons not even named in the FIR and stories are being planted to create suspicion in the minds of the public at large.

The petitioner also alleged that the media sensationalised the gold smuggling case without any basis. The media reported that there was a connection between Swapna Suresh and the government