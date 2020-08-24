Maoist from Chhattisgarh Mahadev Madkami surrenders in Odisha's Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A Maoist cadre from Chhattisgarh Mahadev Madkami surrendered before Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari on Sunday. Madkami, a native of Kankerpara village in Dantewada district, had joined the Mahupadar LOS of Kangerghati Area Committee under Darva division of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of CPI (Maoist) in 2015.

He had worked with Chetana Natya Mancha (CNM), the cultural wing of CPI (Maoist) for a year after discontinuing his studies in 2013. The Maoist was given formal training including weapons handling and had been working with Mahupadar LOS under the leadership of Muni since December last year. He was disillusioned with the top leaders’ attitude towards Koya cadres, who are consistently being denied promotion in the party and used just as foot soldiers.

Khilari said, while the Koya cadres remain at the front during exchange of fire with police, the top cadres often escape from the spot. “Increased police operations and successes in the affected areas contributed to Mahadev’s surrender,” he said.