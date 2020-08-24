STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Nuakhai sans ‘bhetghat’ across western Odisha

All rituals associated with the festival were conducted in temples

Published: 24th August 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Priests performing rituals associated with Nuakhai at Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur city on Sunday

Priests performing rituals associated with Nuakhai at Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur city on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/BHAWANIPATNA/BALANGIR: The major agrarian festival of western Odisha, Nuakhai was celebrated across the region sans pomp and gaiety on Sunday. This year, the celebrations were largely subdued due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the customary ‘Nuakhai Bhetghat’ (get together), an integral part of the festival, was missing. However, all rituals were performed as usual. In Sambalpur, the ‘Nabanna’ (newly harvested rice)was offered to Goddess Samaleswari at the stipulated lagna between 9.35 am and 9.50 am. 

President of Samaleswari Temple Trust Board Sanjay Baboo said Nabanna was also offered to the other deities in the shrine. Every year, thousands of devotees visit the temple for darshan of the goddess. But, since no devotees were allowed into the shrine this time, the temple trust had made arrangements for live streaming of the rituals associated with the festival on its Facebook page. 

Around one lakh devotees viewed the rituals on the digital platform, Baboo said. Besides, people offered the newly harvested rice to Goddess Laxmi at their houses as a mark of gratitude and hope for a better harvest. In Kalahandi district, the festival was celebrated as ‘Rushi Panchami’ in Kesinga, Dharamgarh, Junagarh, Kalampur, Golamunda, Narla and Karlamunda blocks. The festival in the district was a simple affair with people skipping the traditional ‘bhetghat’ and cultural programmes. 

As per belief associated with Goddess Manikeswari, the presiding deity of Bhawanipatna, Nuakhai will be celebrated on Bhadraba Dasami (August 27) at Bhawanipatna, Jaipatna, M Rampur, Lanjigarh, Thuamul Rampur, Karlapat and Mahulpatna blocks. In Balangir, the festival was celebrated by AU Singhdeo’s sons Kalikesh and Arkesh, at the Sailashree Palace. However, owing to the pandemic, former State BJP president KV Singhdeo’s family did not visit their native place on the day. The festival remained a household affair across the district. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nuakhai Nuakhai celebration
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp