Nuakhai sans ‘bhetghat’ across western Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/BHAWANIPATNA/BALANGIR: The major agrarian festival of western Odisha, Nuakhai was celebrated across the region sans pomp and gaiety on Sunday. This year, the celebrations were largely subdued due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the customary ‘Nuakhai Bhetghat’ (get together), an integral part of the festival, was missing. However, all rituals were performed as usual. In Sambalpur, the ‘Nabanna’ (newly harvested rice)was offered to Goddess Samaleswari at the stipulated lagna between 9.35 am and 9.50 am.

President of Samaleswari Temple Trust Board Sanjay Baboo said Nabanna was also offered to the other deities in the shrine. Every year, thousands of devotees visit the temple for darshan of the goddess. But, since no devotees were allowed into the shrine this time, the temple trust had made arrangements for live streaming of the rituals associated with the festival on its Facebook page.

Around one lakh devotees viewed the rituals on the digital platform, Baboo said. Besides, people offered the newly harvested rice to Goddess Laxmi at their houses as a mark of gratitude and hope for a better harvest. In Kalahandi district, the festival was celebrated as ‘Rushi Panchami’ in Kesinga, Dharamgarh, Junagarh, Kalampur, Golamunda, Narla and Karlamunda blocks. The festival in the district was a simple affair with people skipping the traditional ‘bhetghat’ and cultural programmes.

As per belief associated with Goddess Manikeswari, the presiding deity of Bhawanipatna, Nuakhai will be celebrated on Bhadraba Dasami (August 27) at Bhawanipatna, Jaipatna, M Rampur, Lanjigarh, Thuamul Rampur, Karlapat and Mahulpatna blocks. In Balangir, the festival was celebrated by AU Singhdeo’s sons Kalikesh and Arkesh, at the Sailashree Palace. However, owing to the pandemic, former State BJP president KV Singhdeo’s family did not visit their native place on the day. The festival remained a household affair across the district.