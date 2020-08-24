Odisha collectors asked to remain alert for flood

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As several places in Odisha are likely to witness heavy downpour during the next two to three days due to a fresh low pressure, the State Government on Sunday asked the Collectors to remain alert and prepared to deal with any situation.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena in a letter has directed BDOs, tehsildars and engineers of Water Resources department to keep a close watch on river embankments in their respective areas. He has asked the Collectors to alert BDOs, tehsildars and executive engineers of Water Resources, Rural Development and Works department to take steps to maintain road communication during the period.

The Collectors have been directed to remain prepared to deal with possible waterlogging in low-lying areas, flash floods and landslides in hilly terrains, the SRC said and added that there should be prompt response to breaches on embankments and cleaning of channels. He said the ODRAF and Fire Services should remain on alert and continuous vigil should be maintained in low-lying areas. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at some places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara,

Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Puri and Angul districts on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some areas in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal districts on Monday and Tuesday, it said.

Capital experiences 33 mm rainfall

Bhubaneswar: The State Capital on Sunday experienced 33 mm rainfall resulting in waterlogging at several places. Odisha IMD attributed the rainfall activity in the City to heating during daytime over Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts and sufficient availability of moisture. Similarly, Sonepur received 16 mm rainfall followed by Daringbadi 13 mm and Titlagarh 12.5 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day. Tangarpali in Sundargarh and Barpali in Bargarh district received 70 mm rainfall each during the period. “The monsoon trough is in favourable position. Some parts of Odisha experienced monsoon activity in the last 24 hours,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. A cyclonic circulation lies over Bangladesh and neighbourhood and under its influence, a fresh low pressure area is likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal on Monday. “The system is expected to enhance rainfall activity in the State and trigger heavy rainfall in some parts of the State till Thursday,” said Das.