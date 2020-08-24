STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha ranks 7th in COVID-19 active cases

In yet another massive surge, 2,993 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Odisha in last 24 hours taking the tally to 78,530.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In yet another massive surge, 2,993 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 78,530. This was the biggest single-day count so far. As many as 2,924 cases were recorded on August 15.  

Even as the State witnessed a record recovery of 2,129 patients, highest on a day, it ranked seventh in terms of active cases by surpassing Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana, Bihar and Assam, which have more confirmed cases.

While Maharashtra has 1,69,516 active cases followed by Andhra Pradesh (89,742), Karnataka (83,551), Tamil Nadu (53,541), Uttar Pradesh (49,242) and West Bengal (28,069), Odisha has 23,662 live cases. Total recoveries in Odisha stand at 54,406. 

Of the 2,993 fresh cases spread across 30 districts, 1,879 were in quarantine and 1,114 local contacts. Ten districts recorded more than 100 cases with Khurda witnessing its highest single-day spike of 606 new infections pushing behind Ganjam with 271 cases. 

Among other high burden districts, 158 cases were detected from Cuttack, 156 from Puri, 153 from Nayagarh, 137 from Rayagada, 121 from Jajpur, 120 from Mayurbhanj, 115 from Balasore and 104 from Sambalpur.

Death toll reached 462 after 10 more Covid patients, including three from Ganjam, two each from Cuttack and Rayagada and one each from Balangir, Nayagarh and Gajapati succumbed to the disease. The State conducted highest 68,906 tests, including 7585 tests through RT-PCR, 61,166 with antigen kits and 155 TrueNat tests. While SCBMCH and RMRC conducted highest 1,620 and 1,457 RT-PCR tests, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara carried out 8,659, 8,596 and 7,752 antigen tests.

