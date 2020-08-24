Odisha reports 2,949 fresh Covid cases, state tally crosses 80,000-mark

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another surge, Odisha reported 2,949 more cases in the last 24 hours pushing the Covid-19 tally beyond 80,000-mark on Monday.

Of the new cases, 1,826 were related to quarantine while 1,123 were due to local transmission.

Cuttack district, for the first time, led the tally with the highest single-day spike of 589 cases, while Covid hotspot Khurda reported the second-highest cases of 474.

Other districts which recorded a daily spike of 100 and more cases include Jajpur (215), Koraput (181), Ganjam (179), Mayurbhanj (156), Rayagada (143) and Sambalpur (104).

With the new confirmed infections, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state increased to 81,479.

Meanwhile, the state also reported 10 more fatalities overnight taking the Covid death toll to 472.

Health officials said five persons from Ganjam, two from Sundargarh and one each from Cuttack, Nayagarh and Rayagada, infected with the virus died in the last 24 hours while undergoing treatment at various hospitals. They, however, said that six of these infected persons had comorbidities.