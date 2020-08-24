STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sniffer dog helps Odisha cops nab murderers within 24 hours

Pattamundai police has solved a case of murder and loot in Aradapali village within 24 hours, thanks to a sniffer dog. 

Published: 24th August 2020 08:45 AM

The accused being produced in front of media personnel at Pattamundal police station

The accused being produced in front of media personnel at Pattamundal police station | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Pattamundai police has solved a case of murder and loot in Aradapali village within 24 hours, thanks to a sniffer dog. Kendrapara SP Niti Sekhar on Sunday said 55-year-old Minati Jena of the village was found murdered in her house on August 17. Around `5 lakh and gold ornaments were also looted by breaking open the lock of a box in her house. 

As investigations began, the sniffer dog was brought to the crime scene by the police. After sniffing the broken lock of the box, it led the police personnel straight to the house of the mastermind Anil Kumar Jena in the village. During interrogation, Anil confessed to have murdered Minati with the help of six others while she was alone in her house. 

The six other accused who also have been arrested are Deepak Sethi, Ranjit Nayak, Susanta Patra, Sourva Mandal, Ashok Patra and Prakash Patra of Managobindpur village within Jajpur Road police limits. The SP said Anil was a friend of the deceased’s son Satyajit. Satyajit had told Anil that his mother had kept a huge sum in her house after selling a piece of land.

Anil then hatched a plan to loot the cash and valuables from Minati’s house with the help of his brother-in-law and others. All the accused went to the victim’s house while she was alone and stabbed her to death when she resisted their attempt to loot the money and gold ornaments. The money and ornaments were recovered from the accused who were booked under sections 302 and 395 of IPC. 

