Two held for kidnapping tehsil staffer in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Barachana police on Saturday night arrested two youths for kidnapping a staff of Darpan tehsil at gunpoint from Kadeichhak area in the district.

The accused are Manas Kumar Panda of Kairipur in Khurda district and Rabindra Kumar Das of Subhadrapur in Cuttack district. Four country made revolvers and a four wheeler, used in the crime were also seized from them.

Police said the accused kidnapped the victim, Dasarathi Nayak from his son’s cement shop on August 20 and took him to an abandoned house in Balipatna of Khurda district. They demanded `5 lakh from Nayak’s family for his release.

After the victim’s family filed a complaint with Barachana police station on August 21, police swung into action and after tracking the accused’s phones, apprehended them from Balipatna on Saturday night, said Barachana IIC Priyabrata Rout.

