With rising deaths, Cuttack civic body faces hurdles to cremate bodies of COVID-19 patients

Considering the problem, the district administration had deployed another hearse van which reported CMC office on Friday evening.

Published: 24th August 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

The lone LPG-run crematorium at Khannagar is often developing technical snags and lying defunct forcing the CMC to go for cremating the bodies through wood pyres at Kaliaboda.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths rising rapidly in the city, it’s also becoming a struggle for Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to give the dead a dignified funeral due to lack of adequate hearse vans and designated crematoriums.

As per reports, the civic body has two designated hearse vans out of which one is laying defunct since long. It has been a difficult task to transport Covid patients’ bodies in one hearse van with increasing number of Covid related deaths for the last few days.

Considering the problem, the district administration had deployed another hearse van which reported CMC office on Friday evening. But on the next day morning, the owner-cum-driver left the job stating that he would not able to perform the risky job. 

On Saturday, it was tough task for the civic body to transport around 13 bodies from Ashwini Covid Hospital, SCBMCH, AHPGIC, DRIEMS Covid Care Centre at Tangi and other private health care facilities in the city by using a single hearse van.

This apart, the lone LPG-run crematorium at Khannagar is often developing technical snags and lying defunct forcing the CMC to go for cremating the bodies through wood pyres at Kaliaboda. City Health Officer Satyabrata Mohapatra said in order to resolve the problem, the district administration on Sunday allotted four hearse vans for transportation of bodies.

The defunct LPG-run crematorium at Khannagar was also repaired and restored. However, going by the frequent problems in cremating 12 to 13 bodies daily, decision has been taken for cremation of bodies at Kaliaboda, Khannagar and Sati Chaura crematoriums through wood pyres strictly adhering to Covid guidelines. Steps would be taken to sanitise the crematoriums after each cremation, Mohapatra informed.

Meanwhile, the civic body’s decision to cremate bodies of Covid patients at three major crematoriums in the city has created widespread discontentment among local residents.

TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation CMC Coronavirus COVID 19 Cuttack COVID cases
