STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Balangir residents file PIL in Orissa HC against order of empowering sarpanchs with 'powers of Collector'

The petition has contended that a graduation degree should be a parameter for becoming a sarpanch. At present, there is no educational qualification eligibility criterion. 

Published: 25th August 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

Two residents of Balangir district have filed in the Orissa High Court a PIL seeking quashing of the State Government’s April 19 order empowering sarpanchs with the ‘powers of a Collector’ to decentralise the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

The petition has contended that a graduation degree should be a parameter for becoming a sarpanch. At present, there is no educational qualification eligibility criterion. 

The sarpanchs were empowered under Section-51 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. It was aimed to help manage quarantine centres meant for migrant returnees. Such provisions are also listed under Section 44 (1) of Odisha Gram Panchayat Act, 1964 following the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act. It allows the gram panchayats within the limit of its funds to undertake, control, administer and be responsible for ‘preventing and checking the spread of epidemic or infectious and other dangerous diseases’.

Ardhendhu Narayana Behera of Bongamunda and Satrughan Naik of Khaprakhol filed the PIL through advocate Ashis Mishra on Friday. The PIL hinges on the incident of unlawful demolition drive carried out by a lady sarpanch which had rendered five tribal families homeless in the district on August 11. “The incident occurred only for delegation of power to uneducated and illiterate persons without any administrative training prior to the notification,” the petition said.The petition has not been listed for hearing so far.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Balangir Orissa high court
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp