Congress seeks Puri Collector’s removal over land deal

Alleging that there has also been large-scale irregularities in acquisition of land for security corridor around the Shri Jagannath Temple, the party demanded a high level probe.

BHUBANESWAR:  The  Congress on Monday demanded immediate removal of Puri Collector over the controversial Bagala Dharmasala land deal.

Accusing the State Government of flouting Odisha Survey and Settlement Act, 1958, the Odisha Land Reforms Act 1960 and Odisha Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2018 by transferring the land in name of Lord Jagannath to Revenue department, Congress leaders Amiya Patnaik, Nishikant Mishra and Satya Nayak said acquisition of entire land for the security corridor is a big scam.

Many land and lodge owners within 75 meter radius of the temple from whom land has been taken for the corridor have been cheated, they added.

Stating that the Odisha Government has become a land broker by purchasing and selling land in the name of security of the Jagannath temple, the Congress leaders questioned under which rule land of the Bagala Dharmasala was acquired and transferred to the Revenue Department.

The Congress leaders demanded that the Law Minister should tender an apology admitting the wrong steps taken by the Government on the issue.

The Congress leaders alleged that as the Government has acquired land by flouting rules, land owners will not be treated as landless and cannot avail benefits provided in the Land Acquisition Act. They said Government has also flouted rules while fixing solatium amount for land acquired for the corridor.

