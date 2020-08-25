STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: Cuttack records 310 cases in highest spike

Intriguingly, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, which has been claiming to have the situation under control, did not release the daily report till late in the night.

Published: 25th August 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack  on Monday overtook Khurda and Ganjam to record the State’s highest single day spike of 589 Covid-19 cases, taking the district tally to 5,921.

Cuttack city with 310 new cases surpassed Bhubaneswar in reporting the highest number of cases on the day while the rest 279 were recorded in the rural parts of the district.

The increase of more than double the cases recorded on Sunday and previous days has raised serious concerns over the spread of coronavirus in the city, particularly in the community.

Intriguingly, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), which has been claiming to have the situation under control, did not release the daily report till late in the night.

The city reported a whopping 105 cases of local transmission. The cases, more worryingly, were fairly spread out across major localities of the city, indicating increasing community transmission.

Residents, meanwhile, have charged the administration of failing to properly manage the pandemic that is now being visible in the alarming surge in infections. There are lapses in contact tracing and monitoring at the ground-level.

While many are returning from outside and living with their family without quarantining themselves, neither the ward committee nor the Puja and Sahi committees are found doing enough to enforce strict compliance to the rules.

Further, lack of constant monitoring of Covidpositive people, who have been allowed home isolation, is compounding the problem.

In such a case, a lady home guard, who had tested positive and put in home isolation in the densely populated slum of Patapol, allegedly violated the quarantine norms and moved out of her house.

Cuttack records 310 cases in highest spike

With locals raising voice against her, Mangalabag police had to step in and resolve the tension. All the while, no CMC official turned up even as the matter was reported to them, said a local on condition of anonymity.

There are over 400 persons are now undergoing home quarantine in the city but monitoring and follow-up of the cases has been found wanting.

“I was provided withsome azithromycin and paracetamol tablets besides a prescription on their use, iffever develops, and asked to remain in home isolation.

However, there has been no follow up by the officials to check on me even through a phone call,” said a patientundergoing home isolation in Jobra.

Commissioner Ananya Das clarified that the city witnessed a surge in positive cases following an increase in testing.

Around 2,500 to 3,000 samples are being tested daily out of which 60 percent are RT-PCR. Around 1,560 cases have been reported from testing of 26,740 samples in the past two weeks with positivity rate of 5.97 per cent.

Action is being taken when specific cases are brought to notice, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cuttack COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp