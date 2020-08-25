COVID-19: Cuttack records 310 cases in highest spike

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack on Monday overtook Khurda and Ganjam to record the State’s highest single day spike of 589 Covid-19 cases, taking the district tally to 5,921.

Cuttack city with 310 new cases surpassed Bhubaneswar in reporting the highest number of cases on the day while the rest 279 were recorded in the rural parts of the district.

The increase of more than double the cases recorded on Sunday and previous days has raised serious concerns over the spread of coronavirus in the city, particularly in the community.

Intriguingly, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), which has been claiming to have the situation under control, did not release the daily report till late in the night.

The city reported a whopping 105 cases of local transmission. The cases, more worryingly, were fairly spread out across major localities of the city, indicating increasing community transmission.

Residents, meanwhile, have charged the administration of failing to properly manage the pandemic that is now being visible in the alarming surge in infections. There are lapses in contact tracing and monitoring at the ground-level.

While many are returning from outside and living with their family without quarantining themselves, neither the ward committee nor the Puja and Sahi committees are found doing enough to enforce strict compliance to the rules.

Further, lack of constant monitoring of Covidpositive people, who have been allowed home isolation, is compounding the problem.

In such a case, a lady home guard, who had tested positive and put in home isolation in the densely populated slum of Patapol, allegedly violated the quarantine norms and moved out of her house.

With locals raising voice against her, Mangalabag police had to step in and resolve the tension. All the while, no CMC official turned up even as the matter was reported to them, said a local on condition of anonymity.

There are over 400 persons are now undergoing home quarantine in the city but monitoring and follow-up of the cases has been found wanting.

“I was provided withsome azithromycin and paracetamol tablets besides a prescription on their use, iffever develops, and asked to remain in home isolation.

However, there has been no follow up by the officials to check on me even through a phone call,” said a patientundergoing home isolation in Jobra.

Commissioner Ananya Das clarified that the city witnessed a surge in positive cases following an increase in testing.

Around 2,500 to 3,000 samples are being tested daily out of which 60 percent are RT-PCR. Around 1,560 cases have been reported from testing of 26,740 samples in the past two weeks with positivity rate of 5.97 per cent.

Action is being taken when specific cases are brought to notice, she said.