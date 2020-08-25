STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government offices in Ganjam to reopen next month

The Collector said even as restrictions on timing of commercial establishments has been relaxed, the need of the hour is to ensure traders follow the norms.

Migrant workers wait for a bus in Aska on Monday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Government  offices in Ganjam district will be opened for the public next month, said Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange. Reviewing Covid-19 management across the district with revenue officials through video conferencing here on Monday, he said with rapid testing and screening, the administration’s ‘Zero Covid Mission’ will be achieved soon.

He said BDOs will now be engaged in Covid management and job creation through MGNREGS projects.

Similarly, tehsildars will be engaged in Covid management during morning hours and revenue tasks in the afternoon.



Since restriction on entry and exit to the Silk City too have been relaxed, there is a possibility of people returning home in large numbers. In such scenario, the village committees will be required to keep a watch on the returnees.

Kulange said details of persons in home isolation will be collected and if anyone with symptoms and suffering from diabetes will be shifted to Covid hospital. He said as many as 6,012 recovered persons have undergone health screening in the district.

The week-long door-to-door screening of persons, who have recovered from Covid-19 was launched on August 20 in order to ascertain their health condition and motivate them for plasma donation.

Of those screened during the exercise, 37 were given post- Covid medical care. Besides, 287 plasma donors have been identified till now.

Meanwhile, with 179 fresh positive cases detected during the last 24 hours, the tally in the district has gone up to 16,528 of which 14,444 have recovered. The district also reported five deaths on the day taking the toll to 179.

Migrants start leaving home

Berhampur: Left to fend for themselves in the absence of jobs back home, migrant workers from Ganjam district have started leaving for other states.

Sources said around 16 buses carrying migrant workers left for Surat from Aska on Monday.

Social worker Sankar Sahu said the workers had no option but to return as they had been sitting idle for the last three months.

Around 1,000 workers from Aska have already left for Surat, Bengaluru, Kerala, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

On August 19, as many as 50 workers from Polasara left for Andhra Pradesh in a bus arranged by their employer.

With businesses opening up amid relaxation in norms, the demand for skilled workers has gone up in states like Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

The workers said even as arrangements for their stay and isolation was made by the administration, nothing was done to ensure their livelihood. No official could be contacted for comments on the matter

