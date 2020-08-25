Jatni MLA Suresh Routray, supporters flout COVID-19 norms while protesting death of patient

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress leader and Jatni MLA Suresh Routray accompanied by his supporters allegedly flouted Covid regulations while staging a dharna in front of a private hospital here on Monday following the death of a patient.

The lawmaker was seen not wearing a mask during the protest while his supporters blatantly violated the Covid guidelines at such a sensitive place.

As per reports, a man from Routray’s constituency was admitted in the hospital in a critical condition and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

He was shifted to the Covid Hospital where he breathed his last during treatment. However, the lawmaker and his supporters staged a protest in front of the hospital alleging negligence in treatment. The Government has imposed restrictions on gathering of more than 10 people at public places while making wearing of mask and adherence of other guidelines mandatory. Though they ended their protest after intervention of the hospital management, the agitators have threatened to resume the strike if their demands were not met by Tuesday.