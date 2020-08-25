STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Operation Gajraj’ eases man-elephant conflict in Odisha's Rourkela

Assistant conservator of forest Dilip Sahu said, real-time movement of elephants is being shared on Odisha Forestry mobile app.

Elephant

Representational picture of an elephant. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Once a headline-maker for loss of lives and property caused by man-elephant conflict, the Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) has now reported a marked improvement with effective implementation of ‘Operation Gajraj’, launched by the Forest department two years back.

‘Operation Gajraj’ involves effective tracking of pachyderms for timely and effective action. In order to ensure its successful implementation, solar fencing has been carried out along 50 km and trenches dug on over 30 km area in the division.

Rourkela DFO SK Swain says the effort is paying dividends as instances of damage to human settlements by elephants have declined after a special squad comprising foresters, guards and casual workers was engaged to monitor movement of jumbos, prevent them from entering human habitations and also for their protection.

The squad is equipped with communication gadgets and two vehicles fitted with VHS radio for staying connected with control rooms of six ranges and divisions.

Assistant conservator of forest Dilip Sahu said, real-time movement of elephants is being shared on Odisha Forestry mobile app.

Besides, a team has been stationed at Bondamunda control room to keep track of elephant movement along railway tracks to avoid mishaps.

The Panposh, Bisra and Rajgangpur ranges under RFD are home to around 25 elephants.

This year, so far, no loss of human life due to elephant attack has been reported from the division as against three fatalities last year.

Prior to implementation of ‘Operation Gajraj’, around 10-12 human deaths along with damage to property and crops were reported from the division every year.

However, deaths of elephants continues to be a concern. In last two years, RFD has reported at least five elephant deaths including three calves.

