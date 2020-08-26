Minor gang-raped by four in Odisha's Goda village, one held

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four persons at Goda village under Ersama police station limits on Monday night. Police on Tuesday arrested one of the accused Bikram Samal.

Sources said that the girl was going to her friend’s house on Monday night when the miscreants forcibly took her to an isolated place, gagged her and then gang raped her. She somehow broke free and screamed for help. Locals and family members heard her calls and rushed to the spot. However, the miscreants managed to flee.

Erasama IIC Prasant Majhi said the incident took place just 20 meters away from the minor victim’s house. "The victim’s mother filed a complaint on Tuesday and we have registered a case. Both the victim and the arrested accused have been sent for medical examination. A manhunt is on to nab the other three culprits," he added.