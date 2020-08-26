Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik speaks against conduct of JEE & NEET exams amid COVID-19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday joined rising voices against conduct of JEE (Main) and NEET in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and demanded postponement of the exams scheduled in the first fortnight of September.

Patnaik dashed off a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank seeking deferment of the exams in the interest and safety of the thousands of students who would be appearing the tests. "I would like to say that in view of the prevailing COVID pandemic situation in the country, it would be highly unsafe and perilous for the students to visit the state centres physically to appear in these tests,"” the Chief Minister said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled to conduct the JEE (Main) and NEET, 2020 tests on September 1-6 and September 13 respectively. The Chief Minister stated more than 50,000 students from Odisha are appearing in NEET and around 40,000 in JEE (Main) examination.

"However, the NTA has opened examination centres for the tests in seven towns only," he said. He said that as frequent lockdown/shutdown are being enforced, local transport at ion has al so go t disrupted.

Naveen against JEE & NEET

Besides, Odisha has vast tribal pockets which are inaccessible and far away from the urban centres of the State. "As such, students of these areas may be deprived of appearing in these tests, as they will have to travel long distances to come to the examination centres," he said.

Besides, the Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister to direct the NTA whenever it holds these tests to open centres in all the 30 districts so that students have to travel maximum two to three hours to reach the test centres and go back home the same day. He said that the opening of test centres in all districts of the State will ensure maximum participation of the students in these tests.