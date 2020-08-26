STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government approves Rs 200 crore aid to revive rural economy

The loans can be availed by enterprise group that have been around for more than six months and manufacturers older than one year.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved a special assistance package of Rs 200 crore for the poor and extremely poor families to revive the rural economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.Announcing the package, Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena said it includes loan assistance up to Rs 50,000 for development of nano and micro enterprises in rural areas.

The loans can be availed by all members of women SHGs or any of their family members. The government will also provide loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh to producer and enterprise group formed by persons engaged in agriculture and non-agriculture sectors. The loans can be availed by enterprise group that have been around for more than six months and manufacturers older than one year.

The Minister said benefits under the package can be availed by the beneficiaries till six months of its announcement. Surplus money with the community level forum (CLF) and gram panchayat level federation (GPLF) will be utilised for the package. Besides, funds with the District Mineral Foundation and Odisha Mining Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC) will be used for the purpose. 

Jena said the package will be implemented with assistance of the network of over 60 lakh rural families who are members of the women SHGs, members of the CLF and GPLF with direct supervision of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). The Chief Minister hoped that the package will help poor, extremely poor and migrant returnees to restore their livelihood.

OTHER OFFERS

  • Loans up to Rs 20,000 for small units run by the extremely poor, physically challenged, widows, transgenders, primitive tribals and families of which women are head

  • Loans up to Rs 1 lakh for skilled and semi-skilled migrants, who have returned to the state, to start a 

  • new enterprise or revive an existing one

