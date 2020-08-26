Odisha slashes syllabus for Class 1-12 students by 30%

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Wednesday pruned the syllabus for Class 1 to 12 by 30% to rationlise education in the 2020-21 academic session, which has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move from the state School and Mass Education (S&ME) department comes a month after the CBSE took a decision to slash the syllabus for Class 1 to 12 students in the current academic session in view of the global health crisis.

S&ME Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the syllabus for schools in the state has been slashed as per the recommendations of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Board of Secondary Education (BSE), and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

“Special focus has been given to ensure that no core chapters of a subject is excluded,” the Minister said and added that it will ease the burden of the students in the current academic session, which will have a delayed start in view of the Covid-19 surge.

An expert team constituted by the department carefully scrutinised the contents to be retained or omitted from the syllabus for each class and finalised the revised curriculum accordingly, he said.

Officials said the revised syllabus for elementary education, secondary education, and higher secondary education is likely to be uploaded to the official websites of the department by this evening.